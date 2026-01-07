THE utter failure of the system to protect and serve its citizens has never been more evident than in Shahdadkot where the body of a missing man was recently found, but was left lying in a garbage dump for days. The most brutal part of the tragic incident was that no official authority took the responsibility of ensuring a proper burial.

That the deceased had been missing for the preceding six months was itself an act of apathy on the part of all the relevant authorities. His body was found outside the rice mill where the man used to work to earn two square meals every day. While circumstances in which he died have become a mystery for the locals, the sad incident has raised serious questions about negligence, human dignity and the state of local governance.

Such inhumane treatment of a deceased citizen is unacceptable in any civilised society. The government, human rights bodies, and relevant law-enforcement agencies must take immediate and serious notice of this incident.

A transparent investigation into the death of the poor man and indifference of the government officials is essential to determine the cause of death, and to ensure that such incidents are never repeated.

Protecting human dignity, both in life and death, should be the foremost duty of any administration. It seems it is too much to ask from a society which gives priority and respect only to those who wield power.

Siraj Ahmed Khatian

Shahdadkot

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026