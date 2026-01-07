Visa abuse

A DAMAGING Financial Times report on the surge in asylum claims by Pakistani students in the United Kingdom recently noted how several British universities have suspended admissions of students from Pakistan. This should be treated as a national wake-up call. Such coverage in a newspaper of global prominence harms Pakistan’s reputation, reinforcing claims that our nationals lack skills, and are likely to abuse immigration systems.

We can acknowledge that responsibility does not lie with Pakistan alone. The higher education segment in the UK has its own issues, struggling to overcome financial pressures for at least a decade. Many institutions have adopted extractive recruitment practices, outsourcing admissions to loosely regulated agents.

Universities that have long depended on fee collections from international students do not want the practice to come to an end.

Having said that, there have been serious failures in the Pakistani system that demand immediate reforms in many sectors. Reports of students arriving with spurious English qualifications or generally inadequate language proficiency point to organised fraud that has ostensibly benefited all accreditation services and education agents.

More troubling still is what ultimately drives this behaviour. For many young people, especially those from outside the major cities and from less urbanised regions, the crisis-prone economy offers few incentives for stable employment and social mobility. Overseas education is perceived unfortunately not as an opportunity to hone academic skills, but as one of the few viable escape routes.

Students and families are thus willing to acquire crippling debt to exit a system that appears stacked against them. Many of these students do not complete their degrees, and work illegally in the UK’s gig economy.

This is not merely a UK immigration issue; it is a governance failure in Pakistan. The relevant stakeholders should work together to regulate overseas education agents, verify student preparedness, and ensure that public and private institutions are not producing credentials that lack global credibility. If this problem is left unaddressed, it is not only the diaspora that will bear deep consequences. Pakistan risks losing not only access to key education markets, but also the trust that sustains international mobility and cooperation.

Dr Juvaria Jafri

Cambridge, UK

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026