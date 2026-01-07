E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Funeral feasts

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IT is a pity that even funerals have become publicity events, with the rot visible across social ranks in the country. We notice women and men spending as much time getting dressed for a funeral as they do for a wedding. The death of one friend routinely becomes a social reunion for the other friends who are seen laughing and cracking jokes. At a recent funeral, I saw two people taking selfies beside the grave without feeling odd at all.

While family members of the deceased are recovering from the loss, they still have to ensure that the guests have a good feast. From priority seats to hot food and tea, there can be no compromise on the protocol for the visitors. At the risk of sounding overboard, I have seen people at funerals asking for a cold-drink of choice.

A grieving family needs some time and space to recover emotionally from their loss, but social trends are making things more and more difficult with each passing day. It is high time the society realised the difference between a funeral and a wedding.

Muhammad Majid Shafi
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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Naseem
Jan 07, 2026 09:12pm
Excellent reminder and letter. The feeling of entitlement needs to be self-controlled. We went to offer condolences to a family friend. We drove for 5 hours. The family insisted we have a meal with them. We declined and said we were full as we had eaten on the way. We had snacks on the way there. After we left the family friend, we bought food on the way to eat. We need to be considerate of people grieving.
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