ARMS LICENCE: Shortly after turning 25, I decided to apply for an arms licence, as the Sindh Arms Rules prescribe 25 years as the minimum eligible age. I approached the relevant office and was asked to submit the required documents. After completing the documentation, I was told that my licence would need to be ‘entered into the system’. When I asked what that meant, I was bluntly informed that this would only be possible upon payment of Rs60,000. I was shocked and left the office without proceeding further.

Haseebullah

Karachi

MODERN POLICING: Many aspiring Central Superior Services (CSS) candidates, including myself, have historically viewed the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) through the lens of authority. However, the bridge between the public and law-enforcement can only be built through emotional intelligence and community policing. Modern policing is no longer just about patrolling; it is about understanding the psychological triggers of crime and using digital literacy to tackle threats. By integrating behavioural sciences into police training, we can produce officers who are trusted, not feared. It is time we started viewing the PSP as a platform for social reforms and justice rather than just a badge of power.

Noor Babar

Lahore

EXAMINATION TIME: Severe cold waves are expected in the days ahead in regions like Quetta and Gilgit where temperatures often fall below freezing point in the season. Candidates appearing in the upcoming Central Superior Services (CSS) 2026 examination face serious difficulties in reaching examination centres during early morning hours under such harsh weather conditions. It is, therefore, suggested that the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) should adjust the timings to late mornings, preferably from 11am to 2pm. This would bring much relief to the candidates travelling from peripheral areas. Such a considerate step would ensure a fair chance of participation for all concerned.

Qaiser Khan Marri

Kohlu

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026