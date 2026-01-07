E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Bangladesh police say ex-councillor was behind Hadi’s murder

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An activist holds a poster of Sharif Osman Hadi, senior leader of the student protest group Inqilab Mancha, who was shot outside a mosque, during a demonstration to condemn the attack in Dhaka on December 15, 2025. — AFP/File
An activist holds a poster of Sharif Osman Hadi, senior leader of the student protest group Inqilab Mancha, who was shot outside a mosque, during a demonstration to condemn the attack in Dhaka on December 15, 2025. — AFP/File
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DHAKA: Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi was killed on the instructions of Taijul Islam Chowdhury Bappi, a former councillor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Ward-6, said Shafikul Islam, additional commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, on Tuesday.

Bappi is also the organising secretary of the Dhaka City North unit of Jubo League.

Shafikul disclosed the information at a press conference held at the DMP Media Centre this afternoon.

He said the DB has submitted a charge sheet against 17 people, including prime accused Faisal Karim Masud, in connection with Hadi’s murder. Of the accused, 12 have already been arrested.

The DB official said the investigation revealed that Faisal is a member of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League and that Hadi was killed in an act of political vengeance.

Responding to a question, Shafikul said Faisal and his associate Alamgir Sheikh carried out the killing on Bappi’s instructions.

Hadi, an aspiring candidate for Dhaka-8 and a prominent youth leader during last year’s July uprising, was shot in the Paltan area on December 12. He died on December 18 while undergoing treatment in Singapore.

On December 14, Inqilab Moncho Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber filed an attempted murder case with Paltan Model Police Station against Faisal and several unnamed individuals, which later turned into a murder case. The case was subsequently transferred to the DB.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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kamal chowkidar
Jan 07, 2026 07:58am
Stories after stories after stories. The conspirators are laughing.
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