E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Republicans accused of ‘whitewashing’ Capitol attack

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WASHINGTON: Five years after the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, Democrats in Congress accused Republicans of a “whitewash” of history while President Donald Trump delivered an upbeat speech to Republican lawmakers that made little mention of the riot by his supporters.

The contrasting events laid bare the balance of power in Washington. Democrats sought to revive memories of the attack, in which thousands of Trump supporters sent lawmakers scrambling for their lives in an unsuccessful attempt to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.

Trump, meanwhile, delivered jokes and danced to his signature song, “YMCA,” at an iconic performing arts venue in Washington named for former President John F. Kennedy, which his administration has now renamed the “Trump-Kennedy Center.”

Trump delivered a campaign-style speech to House Republicans, who last year shepherded his tax and spending cuts through the Republican-controlled Congress.

In an 82-minute speech, he briefly mentioned the riot, criticising a congressional investigation and news coverage of the attack.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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