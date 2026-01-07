E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Nigeria to utilise US recon flight data to aid its own strikes

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ABUJA: Nigeria’s air force will take the lead from the United States after Washington’s Christmas Day strikes on fighters of the militant Islamic State group, making use of US reconnaissance flights to aid its own strikes, a Nigerian official said on Tuesday.

On the evening of Christmas Day, the United States struck sites in northwest Nigeria’s Sokoto state against what it said were targets linked to the Islamic State group.

Though Nigeria remains open to further American strikes, the Americans’ primary role will now be providing intel, the source familiar with the new security arrangement with Washington said, asking for anonymity because of its sensitivity.

Africa’s most populous country has been battling a IS militia insurgency since 2009, mostly concentrated in its northeast, while armed “bandit” gangs have taken hold across swathes of the country’s rural northwest and north-central regions.

The strikes came after a diplomatic offensive starting in October in which President Donald Trump alleged that violence from armed groups in Nigeria amounted to “persecution” and “genocide” of Christians — accusations denied by Abuja and independent analysts.

Days before the strikes, Nigeria’s information minister said the “spat” had been resolved, “culminating in a strengthened partnership between America and Nigeria”.

For weeks ahead of the strikes, analysts had been tracking increased US reconnaissance flights over Nigeria.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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