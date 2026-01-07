Pre-arrest bail of content creators extended

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday extended the pre-arrest bail of content creators Rajab Butt and Nadeem Mubarak alias Nani Wala in a case pertaining to the promotion of gambling apps on social media.

Strict security arrangements were made by the police when the two reached the court along with their lawyers.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi presided over the hearing, during which the counsel for the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) stated that the investigating officer was busy in proceedings before the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Therefore, the NCCIA counsel asked the court to allow time for producing the record.

Subsequently, Judge Qureshi extended the bail of both TikTokers till Jan 26 and directed the NCCIA to present the record at the next hearing.

Licence of Rajab’s lawyer restored

The judge had earlier allowed Butt and Mubarak to leave the courtroom after marking their attendance.

In September 2025, the NCCIA booked the content creators for allegedly promoting online gambling apps on their social media accounts.

LICENCE: The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) on Tuesday restored the practising licence of Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaq, the counsel representing Butt.

Earlier, Lahore High Court’s Justice Malik Awais Khalid instructed the PbBC vice chairman to afford the lawyer an opportunity of personal hearing and decide the matter by 2pm.

The judge was hearing a petition of Advocate Mian Ashfaq against the suspension of his licence for representing TikToker Rajab Butt before a Karachi court despite a strike called by the local bar.

Later, the lawyer along with his counsel Shazib Masud appeared before the council’s vice chairman to plead an objection petition.

PbBC Vice Chairman Ashfaq Kahoot turned down their argument against the authority of the executive committee to suspend the licence.

However, he admitted their argument regarding violation of Article 10-A of the Constitution, which ensures a right to fair trial, in the issuance of the impugned order by the committee.

In his order, the vice chairman restored the licence of Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaq and referred the matter to the disciplinary committee of the council for further proceedings.

Later, Justice Khalid disposed of the lawyer’s petition in light of the bar’s decision.

The Jan 1 order passed by the PbBC executive committee said the licence of the lawyer was suspended on a complaint from the president and general secretary of the Karachi Bar Association.

The strike had been called in protest against the alleged victimisation of the Karachi Bar Association’s former librarian, Naseer Muhammad Kalhoro.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026