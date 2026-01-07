Bureaucrat, her husband indicted in bogus cheque case

LAHORE: A banking court has indicted a BPS-19 civil servant of the Finance Division and her husband in a case of furnishing a ‘bogus’ cheque to a private bank for the repayment of a house loan.

Both Sehar Mannoo, the deputy secretary, and her husband, Qadeer Ashfaq, pleaded not guilty and decided to contest the trial.

Banking Court-III Presiding Judge Muhammad Kashif read out the charge sheet to the accused persons during the last hearing on Jan 3. He directed the prosecution to present its evidence on Feb 3.

The judge also allowed an application of the accused bureaucrat for the appointment of a pleader to attend the trial proceedings on her behalf.

JS Bank Limited had filed a criminal complaint against Sehar and Qadeer under different sections of the Financial Institution (Recovery of Finances) Ordinance 2001 and the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898.

According to the bank’s lawyer, the respondents/suspects obtained a loan of Rs90.5m for the construction of their house. The lawyer said the respondents failed to pay the loan as per the agreed plan and later submitted a guarantee cheque for repayment of the loan.

However, he said, the cheque, when presented before the bank, was returned dishonoured for insufficient balance. He argued that the respondents were liable to be prosecuted and punished under the law for their offence.

Previously, the court had issued bailable arrest warrants for the accused for not attending the hearings.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026