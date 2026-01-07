E-Paper | July 20, 2026

CM approves six biogas plants

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LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the establishment of six biogas plants in the province, of these four will be set up in Lahore and two in Faisalabad.

The approval was given during a special meeting on clean energy chaired by the chief minister here on Tuesday. During the meeting, officials presented a detailed briefing on Punjab’s clean energy initiatives and future prospects.

The meeting highlighted the role of biogas plants in promoting environmentally friendly solutions while providing support to farmers.

Officials explained that the biogas plants would produce affordable gas for household consumption and generate bio-fertiliser for agricultural use.

The CM directed the authorities to develop a practical plan for small-scale biogas plants and approved a feasibility study for establishing a multiple-fuel biorefinery.

The meeting also endorsed a waste-to-energy project in Lahore, aimed at generating low-cost electricity to power electric buses and the Metro Bus system. The CM emphasised that the project should be completed at the earliest.

In addition, Ms Maryam approved the integration of three pilot biogas plant projects under the Model Village Programme, designed to incorporate clean energy solutions into rural development. Officials noted that these initiatives would reduce reliance on conventional fuels, promote sustainable waste management, and contribute to a cleaner and greener environment across the province.

The CM said the Punjab government was committed to adopting modern, sustainable energy solutions to address environmental challenges while supporting economic growth in both urban and rural areas.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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