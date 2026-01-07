PSCA starts free mobile phone charging facility

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Tuesday launched an emergency free mobile phone charging service in the city for public convenience and safety.

According to a PSCA spokesperson, the initiative offers four integrated public safety facilities at a single location in key areas of the city.

These include Emergency Free Mobile Phone Charging, Panic Buttons, Free Wi-Fi and surveillance through ‘Safety Zones’.

The purpose of this initiative is to ensure immediate assistance during emergencies and further improve public safety infrastructure, he adds.

The spokesperson says that in the initial phase, emergency free mobile phone charging ports have been activated at 30 important locations in Lahore.

The facility will be expanded in phases, with a plan to extend the service to 100 locations in the near future.

The spokesperson says the site selection has been carried out, keeping in view public needs, convenience and high-footfall areas.

The ‘Safety Zones’ are being further strengthened with advanced technology to improve monitoring and public facilitation, he adds.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026