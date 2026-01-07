E-Paper | July 20, 2026

PSCA starts free mobile phone charging facility

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Tuesday launched an emergency free mobile phone charging service in the city for public convenience and safety.

According to a PSCA spokesperson, the initiative offers four integrated public safety facilities at a single location in key areas of the city.

These include Emergency Free Mobile Phone Charging, Panic Buttons, Free Wi-Fi and surveillance through ‘Safety Zones’.

The purpose of this initiative is to ensure immediate assistance during emergencies and further improve public safety infrastructure, he adds.

The spokesperson says that in the initial phase, emergency free mobile phone charging ports have been activated at 30 important locations in Lahore.

The facility will be expanded in phases, with a plan to extend the service to 100 locations in the near future.

The spokesperson says the site selection has been carried out, keeping in view public needs, convenience and high-footfall areas.

The ‘Safety Zones’ are being further strengthened with advanced technology to improve monitoring and public facilitation, he adds.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
Updated 20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe