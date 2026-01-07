E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Auqaf land retrieved in Sakhi Sarwar

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: Reaffirming the Punjab government’s policy against illegal encroachments, Auqaf department land in the Sakhi Sarwar area of Dera Ghazi Khan was vacated on Tuesday.

The department received a complaint regarding unlawful occupation of land in the Sakhi Sarwar area.

Auqaf Punjab Secretary/Chief Administrator Dr Ehsan Bhutta took serious notice of the matter and issued strict directives for the immediate vacation of the encroached land. He said public property could not be occupied illegally.

Acting on these instructions, the Auqaf department, in coordination with the District Administration Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab Enforcement & Regulatory Authority (Pera) and police, successfully removed the encroachments and restored the government land.

While addressing the meeting, Dr Bhutta stated that illegal occupation of Auqaf properties would not be tolerated anywhere in the province and all such encroachments must be vacated immediately to protect the public assets and maintain law and order. He also said that strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal occupation of Auqaf properties and the provincial administration was fully committed to enforcing the law uniformly across Punjab.

Dr Bhutta further highlighted that all illegal occupations of Auqaf properties across Punjab would be addressed promptly and stern legal action would be taken against offenders, reinforcing the government’s commitment to safeguarding public assets and upholding the rule of law.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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