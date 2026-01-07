Youth commits suicide after uncle turns down his marriage proposal

BAHAWALNAGAR: A youth allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself during his cousin’s wedding reception after his marriage proposal was rejected by his cousin’s parents.

A police report said that Saleem of Ali Town wanted to marry his cousin, but her parents refused his marriage proposal. It said that Saleem allegedly ended his life by shooting himself in front of his uncle’s house on Jan 6, during his cousin’s wedding ceremony.

His father, Noor Ahmad, told Dawn that Saleem wanted to marry his cousin Saira. However, due to her father’s refusal and arranging her marriage to someone else, he took this drastic step due to severe depression.

GROOM ARRESTED: Police claim to have arrested a groom along with his uncle for allegedly setting off fireworks which resulted in two toddlers being critically burned at a wedding in Fort Abbas.

The FIR registered with the Fort Abbas Police, on the complaint of ASI Shahid Maqsud of Faqirwali Police, said that a young man named Umair Khokhar of Abu Bakar Siddique Town was lighting fireworks with his maternal uncle at the occasion of his wedding ceremony.

It claimed that 12-year-old Atif Shah and Burhan Shah were injured when they were hit by the said fireworks.

It went on to say that upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrested the duo and seized the firework material from their possession, while the injured children were shifted to the Fort Abbas THQ Hospital.

According to the THQ staffers, the children were seriously injured in the incident and were undergoing treatment.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026