Drug addict throws acid on woman

BAHAWALPUR: A drug addict who allegedly threw acid on a woman and attempted to kill her with a dagger at Dakota town in Tibba Sultanpur police precincts, Vehari district, was caught by locals and handed over to police.

According to police sources, the suspect, Abid, a drug addict, allegedly threw acid on ‘M’ on a road, leaving her with severe acid burns on her legs and feet. The suspect then attacked the woman with a dagger, but she averted the attack.

Meanwhile, locals who were alarmed by the victim’s cries rushed to the spot, overpowered the attacker and handed him over to a police team called there. The woman was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

According to SHO Ashraf Zahoor, a case against Abid has been registered and the acid can and the dagger have been recovered from him.

WOMAN HELD WITH DRUGS: Gaggo Mandi police in Vehari district claimed to have arrested a woman after recovering more than two kilogram heroin from her at a bus stop on Tuesday.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Hajiran Bibi, was present on Adda 201 Stop, when a police team nabbed her and allegedly recovered over two kilogram heroin from her.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026