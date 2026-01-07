Four die, as many injured in accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Four persons died and as many others were injured when a mini-truck carrying animals turned over near M-4 interchange on the Jhang Road.

Rescue 1122 reported that it’s ambulances shifted bodies of four deceased and all four injured to Toba DHQ Hospital.

The mini-truck was going from Layyah to Faisalabad, carrying around 50 sheep and goats when its driver lost control due to a loose tie rod and overturned near M-4 Interchange. The deceased included Ijaz Hussain (35), Muhammad Murad (28), Ansar (30) and an unknown person.

The injured included Kashif (37), Nazir Ahmed (55 ), Ahsan Azam (24), Taqi Riaz (21) and an unidentifed person in his late 20s.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026