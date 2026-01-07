Fifteen acres of forest land retrieved

DERA GHAZI KHAN: In a joint operation led by the Rajanpur Forest Department, the district administration, police, and revenue department successfully reclaimed around 15 acres of valuable state-owned forest land in Jampur Tehsil.

During the crackdown, illegal structures spanning nearly five acres were demolished to restore the land to its original legal status. According to official estimates, the market value of the recovered land is approximately Rs3 million.

The authorities have initiated legal proceedings by registering a first information report at the Jampur Police Station against those responsible for the illegal occupation.

COLLISION: Dense fog led to a collision between two vans and a crane near Kala Colony early on Tuesday morning, leaving 13 people injured.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene to provide medical aid. Five of the victims, who sustained minor injuries, were treated on the spot. The remaining eight individuals suffered serious injuries and were shifted to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital.

Following the rescue operation, the staff cleared the wreckage from the road, restoring the flow of traffic.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026