Two ‘dacoits’ held in injured condition after encounters

OKARA: Police claim to have arrested two alleged outlaws in injured condition while three others managed to escape in separate police encounters on Monday night.

In one incident, police claimed that Ravi Police was informed about an incident in which two unidentified men snatched a motorcycle and cash from a citizen near Pul Joyia area. Police said that Ravi Police SHO Zafar Mahar along with a team rushed to the scene where the alleged robbers opened fire on the team, which was retaliated.

Police claimed that one robber was shot by his unidentified accomplice, who managed to escape. Police nabbed the injured dacoit and identified him as Mumtaz resident of village Kohla.

Police claimed to recover the snatched bike, cash and an illegal weapon from the injured man. Police said he was involved in 24 cases of dacoity and other heinous crimes registered at various police stations of Lahore and Okara.

In another encounter near Bhutta Chowk, a Basirpur Police patrolling team was informed about a dacoity and they rushed to the scene. Police claimed when the team approached some suspected bikers, they opened fire on the police team. After the firing stopped, the police claimed to found an injured man, who allegedly received bullets of his two escaped accomplices.

Police claimed to have recovered the snatched motorcycle, cash and an illicit weapon from the injured dacoit identified as Majid, a resident of Basirpur. Police claimed the injured man was involved in 22 incidents of highwaymenship, dacoity and attempt to murder cases, including one murder case.

Police registered cases in both cases against the accused.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026