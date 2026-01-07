E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Sindh govt to register FIRs against those burning garbage on roads

Imran Ayub Published
Black ash is left after a pile of garbage was partially burned in a Nazimabad locality. The open burning of garbage creates significant air pollution and poses serious health hazards for humans. —Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
Black ash is left after a pile of garbage was partially burned in a Nazimabad locality. The open burning of garbage creates significant air pollution and poses serious health hazards for humans. —Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
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KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday announced that it would register FIRs against anyone found to be involved in burning garbage on roads.

While authorities usually blame an increasing number of organised scavengers — who privately collect waste from various parts of the city — for setting the garbage ablaze, it is an open secret that certain officials patronise the burning of garbage, or its dumping in drains, because it saves transportation costs and helps them pocket the money.

A decision to bring criminal cases against those found burning garbage was taken at a meeting of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB).

The meeting was chaired by Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and attended by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, LG secretary, SSWMB Managing Director Tariq Ali Nizamani, town chairmen and others.

Mayor suggests financial penalties to curb environmental damage caused by illegal garbage disposal

When contacted, Mayor Wahab, who is also the chairman of SSWMB, told Dawn that the practice of burning garbage is largely carried out by private waste collectors, who either set it on fire or dump it into drains.

“I think we should also impose financial penalties on those who carry out such illegal practice which causes environmental damage and badly affect our drainage system,” he said.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the SSWMB MD briefed the gathering, which decided that FIRs would be registered against anyone involved in burning garbage, regardless of their affiliation with any organisation.

Addressing the meeting, the LG minister said the companies awarded contracts must have adequate manpower and machinery, and that vehicles fitted with trackers must operate 24 hours a day.

According to the statement, he asked the SSWMB to strengthen its coordination with UCs and towns. He added that laws are being formulated to empower vice chairmen and UCs. He also emphasised the need to further strengthen coordination between UC and towns.

Data shared by an SSWMB spokesperson suggested that nearly a quarter of the city’s daily garbage does not reach landfill sites.

Recently, MD Nizamani had publicly said that Karachi generates more than 14,800 tonnes of solid and municipal waste each day, surpassing the waste levels of cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Dhaka. The Central district alone produces over 3,000 tonnes per day, the highest among the city’s seven districts, he added.

However, the data shows that only about 10,000 to 12,000 tonnes of waste reach landfill sites daily.

“There are several societies and walled housing projects where private garbage collectors operate. They collect waste, sort out valuables for resale, and then burn the remaining refuse or dump it into drains for disposal,” said the spokesperson.

One of the town chairmen in the East district welcomed the decision but questioned its practicability.

He said there was a “serious disconnect” between the SSWMB and town municipal administrations, which hampers the smooth and effective delivery of cleanliness services.

“When it comes to the registration of FIRs, the local police are involved. I am not sure how this would work or who would coordinate all three parties — town administrations, the SSWMB and the police.

“It requires strong coordination, which is unfortunately lacking in our local government system,” he said.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

Pakistan

Imran Ayub is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. He reports on political parties, crime, telecom, and local government systems. He can be found on X at @MixPatti.

Imran Ayub

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UZ
Jan 07, 2026 09:06am
Maybe penalizing ministers and govt entities responsible for providing basic amenities and lacking in their duties, contractors taking forever to finish work or poorly constructed work, traffic wardens, etc. would give better results.
Recommend 0
Sehban ismail
Jan 07, 2026 06:19pm
Criminal neglect and and dilapidation on an epic scale has transformed Karachi and pretty much everywhere else in the country into a cesspit..The cities are in ruins with no coherent plan of action for waste management. Public penalties and fines on dumping and littering should be enforced .Grossly incompetent government functionaries ought to be held to account for doing nothing.Actions speak louder than words.Wishful thinking though!
Recommend 0
Love Karachi
Jan 07, 2026 10:11pm
Karachi is now become extraordinary biggest city of Pakistan, KMC Officials and Mayor must team up how to do a better job in this big city and keep it well maintained and organized. I suggest Mayor Murtaza Wahab to tour by helicopter to look out the entire city at least once a week or twice a week for all issues related to this great city of Pakistan.
Recommend 0

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