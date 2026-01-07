E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Citizen kills ‘mugger’ in North Nazimabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: A suspected robber was shot dead by a citizen at Landi Kotel Chowrangi in North Nazimabad on Tuesday, officials said.

They said that his accomplice, a woman, was also taken into custody from the scene by police.

Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi said a citizen, identified as Moeed Khan Lashari, who was travelling in a car, stopped near the roundabout to purchase fruit. In the meantime, an armed robber, later identified as 30-year-old Rizwan, emerged there on a motorcycle with a woman as his pillion rider.

He held the citizen at gunpoint and demanded his cell phone and cash, said the officer. However, the citizen took out his licensed pistol and opened fire, resulting in the killing of Rizwan on the spot.

The police rushed to the scene and arrested the woman suspect, identified as Shama Ibrahim.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, three suspected robbers were taken into custody after an intense exchange of firing with law enforcement personnel in Defence Housing Society’s Phase VII, adds PPI.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Danish, son of Sohail, Nihal, son of Shafi, and Sohail ,son of Derek.

Upon searching the suspects, two pistols with live rounds were recovered.

The police also seized a motorcycle and multiple mobile phones from the suspects at the scene.

The police have initiated a full investigation into the matter to uncover further details and possible links to other criminal activities.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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