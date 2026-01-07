E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Another city market sealed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: The antiencroachment drive on Tuesday turned into a more severe crackdown as authorities have sealed the entire GulistaniJauhar furniture market and numerous other shops across the city.

Official sources said that the campaign was in full swing and action against encroachments that affected the traffic flow would continue.

They said that all 21 shops of the furniture market under Madian Comforts Apartments at Block 16 were sealed.

Besides, they said, six eateries were also locked for making seating arrangements on the walkways in Gulistan-i-Jauhar and Gulshan-i-Iqbal.

The sealed outlets were Continental Bakery, Alarab Broast, MJ Restaurant, Cafe Mest, J Café and Chaye Manzil.

Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso said that around 60 more shops and eateries were sealed in parts of district South.

The campaign initiated against the sitting arrangements of roadside eateries and shops encroaching footpaths and service roads was launched on the directives of Commissioner Hasan Naqvi.

The commissioner directed that any shopkeeper who does not submit a written affidavit assuring compliance with the SOP will not have his sealed shop reopened. Owners of shops that have been sealed for three days can submit the affidavit at the concerned DC office.

He had directed all officials concerned that measures should be taken to ensure shopkeepers comply with the administration’s standard operating procedures regarding working within their limits.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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