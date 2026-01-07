E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Rehabilitation of flood victims govt’s top priority: Sharjeel

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KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the provincial government gives top priority to the rehabilitation of flood victims and ensured transparency, speed, and effective implementation despite limited resources.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that over 7.2 million people, including 3.4m women, benefited from the Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP).

He said the World Bank’s declaration rating the performance of the SFERP as satisfactory “is proof of the Sindh government’s effective planning”.

The minister added the World Bank’s satisfactory assessment of progress confirms that the Sindh government is moving in the right direction.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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