TTAP to continue struggle for supremacy of Constitution

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders Aleem Adil Sheikh and Sindh United Party chief Syed Zain Shah met Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) chairman Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri and reiterated to continue the struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution, an independent judiciary, transparent elections, and the protection of public rights under the banner of the Tehreek-i-Tahaffuz Aain-i-Pakistan (TTAP).

During the meeting, the leaders strongly condemned constitutional deviations, erosion of democratic values, disrespect for the public mandate, and political victimisation prevailing in the country.

Allama Nasir Abbas stated that the protection of the rights of the oppressed masses and joint democratic struggle require mutual cooperation at this critical juncture.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026