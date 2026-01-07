E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Revenue official shot dead amid row with cousins over property

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SUKKUR: A tapedar (revenue official) was shot dead along Sufi Pahelwan Road within the jurisdiction of the Saddar police station of Jacobabad district on Tuesday.

According to police and sources in the areas, some armed men riding motorcycles opened fire on Tapedar Syed Peeral Shah and sped away.

They said the deceased man had long been in a dispute with his cousins over a property as they had been demanding a bigger than their actual share. One of his cousins, however, stated that the murder was not at all related to the dispute. He was of the view that a third party might have taken advantage of the dispute to kill Peeral Shah. He said that negotiations among them for an amicable solution were also underway peacefully with the mediation of local councillor Muqeem Thaheem.

Jacobabad SSP Mohammad Kaleem Malik met the bereaved family and assured them of a transparent investigation into the matter and an early arrest of the killers.

Misri Shah, a brother of the victim, told media personnel that the dispute involving around Rs10.5m was pending adjudication in a court of law. He said the issue among the cousins had cropped up no fewer than 30 years back.

Meanwhile, two suspected killers were picked up by officials of the Baqa Mohammad police station for interrogation.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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