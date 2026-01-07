Power utility workers hold rallies across Sindh against privatisation

HYDERABAD: Emplo­yees of power utilities took out rallies across Sindh on Tuesday under the aegis of the All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union in protest against the proposed privatisation of power distribution companies by the federal government.

According to their leaders, the CBA has already served a notice under the Industrial Relations Act (IRA) 2012, warning that if their demands regarding shelving of privatisation of distribution companies is not met by Jan 15, the union will shut computers and billing counters at all the power distribution companies across Pakistan.

The protest held in Hyderabad was central in the region led by CBA’s president Abdul Latif Nizamani, provincial secretary Iqbal Ahmed Khan and others. Workers brought out a rally from Labour Hall and staged a sit-in at Hyder Chowk.

Addressing the protesters, Mr Nizamani said if the union was not approached by the government after receiving the notice, the CBA leadership would be free to decide its course of action.

He said that around 45pc posts remained vacant in the organisation and even then the workers were performing their duties with 100pc progress with the result that zero loadshedding had become possible now. He demanded bonus for the employees in Sindh on the pattern of Punjab.

Maintaining that those serving in BS-16 should be promoted in BS-17, he condemned the alleged dual policy of Hesco through which officers were given promotion and employees were denied upgrade. He stated that employees’ promotions and upgradation were linked with the privatisation.

In Larkana, a large number of workers of the Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) staged a protest rally, warning of a countrywide agitation if the decision was not withdrawn and their demands were ignored.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026