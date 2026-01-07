E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Two cops hurt in attack during raid on hideout

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DADU: Two police personnel were wounded during a raid on a suspected hideout of some proclaimed offenders in Dadu’s Irrigation Colony on Tuesday.

A police team, acting upon an intelligence information about the presence of certain proclaimed offenders, conducted a raid on a house within the colony but came under armed attack.

The team was led by SHO Qurban Qambarani of the city’s A-Section police station.

He said that two members of the team, ASI Shamsul Haq Qureshi and constable Shafiq Ahmed Loond were wounded in the attack.

The suspects managed to flee the area in the cover of firing, he added.

The injured policemen were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital for emergency treatment and then transported to a major hospital in Hyderabad for advanced treatment.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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