E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Mahin clinches title

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ISLAMABAD: Mahin Aftab Qureshi bagged the ladies’ singles title of the National

Ranking Tennis Championships here at the PTF Tennis Complex on Tuesday, beating Soha Ali 6-1, 6-1.

Ahmad Nael Qureshi and Abubakar Talha took the men’s doubles title, triumphing over Barkatullah and Yousaf Khalil 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, veteran Aqeel Khan set up a men’s singles final clash with Muzammil Murtaza as they beat Mohammad Shoaib (6-4, 6-0) and Yousaf (6-1, 7-6 (9)) respectively.

In the girls’ 14&under final, Aimen Rehan beat Khadija Khalil 6-7(6), 6-0, 6-2.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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