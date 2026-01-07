Salah seals Egypt win as Osimhen leads Nigeria into AFCON quarter-finals

RABAT: Mohamed Salah sealed an extra-time win for Egypt against Benin on Monday to take the Pharaohs through to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, before Victor Osimhen netted twice as Nigeria cruised to an emphatic victory in their last-16 clash with Mozambique.

Captain Salah scored after 124 minutes to clinch a 3-1 extra-time triumph for the Egyptians over plucky minnows Benin in a thrilling last-16 encounter in Agadir.

Egypt’s tally of seven AFCON titles is more than any other country but the last of those victories came in 2010 and Liverpool superstar Salah has never picked up a winner’s medal in the competition.

Salah said his team was not among the favorites to win the title, but insisted they would give their best to go deeper in the tournament.

“I don’t think we are a favourite at all [to win the title]” Salah told reporters. “We have young players, and most of them play in Egypt. We just fight for our country... but everybody gives their best and you could see today.”

FES: Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen (L) celebrates after scoring during the Africa Cup of Nations round-of-16 match against Mozambique at the Sports Complex Stadium.—AFP

The 33-year-old said there were no easy games in AFCON. “The level is quite similar, I told the team yesterday that no side loses by four or five goals. [Benin] have a good team and a good coach... I’m glad we managed to win in the end”.

Marwan Attia put the Pharaohs ahead on 69 minutes, sidefooting superbly into the roof of the net from just outside the box after being set up by Mohamed Hany.

Benin lie 57 places below Egypt in the world rankings but they forced extra time by equalising in the 83rd minute when Jodel Dossou scored from close range after goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy had done superbly to palm a Mohamed Tijani cross away from his line.

To extra time they went, with Egypt looking to avoid a repeat of 2024 when they were eliminated in the last 16 on penalties by the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Yasser Ibrahim headed Egypt back in front seven minutes into the extra period, before Salah ended any doubt about the outcome on the breakaway right at the end with his third goal at the tournament; producing a typically composed finish as he beat the back-pedalling keeper from 25 metres.

Egypt will now stay in Agadir to face title-holders Ivory Coast or Burkina Faso on Saturday in the quarter-finals.

“Before the game, I said there are no easy teams, and Benin were tough opponents. Egypt are a great team and I want to make my people happy,” said Pharaohs coach Hossam Hassan.

Osimhen grabbed a brace and Ademola Lookman played a part in all the goals as Nigeria comprehensively beat Mozam­bique 4-0 on a rainy night in Fes.

Atalanta forward Lookman, a former winner of the African footballer of the year award like Osimhen, opened the scoring after 20 minutes from an Akor Adams assist.

Osimhen had started the game without wearing his trademark mask but restored the face covering before netting Nigeria’s second goal on 25 minutes after a Lookman cross from the left was helped on by Adams.

The Galatasaray forward then scored again from another Lookman delivery just after half-time, his third goal in three games after seven Cup of Nations appearances without finding the net.

Lookman was again the provider as Sevilla forward Adams rifled in the fourth quarter of an hour from the end, as the Super Eagles recorded the biggest win in an AFCON knockout tie since Egypt hammered Algeria 4-0 in the semi-finals at the 2010 tournament in Angola.

“I am very happy. It was a good performance from the team, scoring four goals. There is lots to be happy with. Hopefully we can keep up the good work,” said Look­man, named man of the match.

Mozambique go home but this Cup of Nations can go down as a success for them after they reached the knockout phase for the very first time.

Determined to make up for their failure to qualify for the World Cup, Nigeria march on to a last-eight tie on Saturday in Marrakesh against either Algeria or DR Congo.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026