E-Paper | July 20, 2026

PFA shuts four food points for selling adulterated items

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RAWALPINDI: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday conducted raids against the adulterators in various areas of the garrison city, sealed four food points and confiscated 3,700 kilograms of adulterated besan, 1,000 kilograms of wheat flour and 980 kilograms of substandard fine flour.

On the instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister, the Special Assistant for Food, Salma Butt, along with PFA conducted raids against adulterants. The actions were taken at food points and production units established in Ratta Amral, Ganjmandi and Jamia Masjid Road.

The PFA spokesman said that an FIR was registered against two food points involved in adulteration. During the check, the presence of both live and dead rats was found at some food points, and the PFA team imposed a fine of Rs 200,000.

Four food points were immediately sealed after extremely poor cleanliness, substandard food items and adulteration were found.

CM’s special assistant added that the provincial government will not tolerate those who play with the health of the people.

“The adulterers are not only violating the law but are also endangering the lives of citizens, which is being dealt with strictly,” she said.

She further said that the chief minister has clear instructions that there should be no compromise on the quality of food across the province. “Strict legal action will be taken against those found producing or selling substandard or adulterated food, no matter how influential they are,” she added.

Salma Butt said that the Punjab Food Authority is being made more dynamic and effective so that every citizen can get safe, quality and healthy food. She appealed to the public to immediately report any adulteration or substandard food to the Food Authority’s helpline 1223.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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