E-Paper | July 20, 2026

140 sewing machines distributed

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TAXILA: The Attock district administration on Tuesday distributed 140 sewing machines among deserving women, empowering them to support their families.

A ceremony in this regard was organised at the District Council Hall, in collaboration with a local NGO where Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raz was the chief guest. As many as 55 sewing machines were provided to the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) to assist trained women in starting work immediately. Sharing her feelings, one beneficiary, Shazia Bibi, a mother of three, said the sewing machine had changed her outlook towards life.

“This support has given me hope. Now I can stitch clothes at home and help my husband meet household expenses with dignity,” she said.

“The collaboration between the district administration, welfare organisation, and Tevta reflects a shared commitment to turning vocational training into real employment opportunities for women,” said Deputy Director Social Welfare Haseeb Khalid while addressing on this occasion.

“Providing trained women with essential equipment bridges the gap between learning and earning, ensuring that technical education translates into meaningful income,” said District Director Tevta Syed Zawar Hussain Shah.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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