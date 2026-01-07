Australian Open title rivals ease through in Brisbane

BRISBANE: Australian Open title rivals Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys and Elena Rybakina all launched their build-up with straight-sets wins Tuesday in Brisbane but home favourite Nick Kyrgios lost on his return.

Sabalenka, the world number one beaten in last year’s Melbourne final by Keys, took just 48 minutes to dispose of Cristina Bucsa 6-0, 6-1 in the second round of the season-opening tournament.

Sabalenka said the fact that she played so well in her first match of the campaign showed that her divisive December 28 “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition match in Dubai against Kyrgios had been worthwhile.

“When you play against a guy the intensity is completely different,” said the Belarusian. “Especially when there is Nick, who is drop-shotting every other shot, so you move a lot, so there was a great fitness for me. And today I was, like, whew, let’s move around, you know.”

Sabalenka will now play Sorana Cirstea in the third round and remains on track to meet Keys in the quarter-finals, a rematch of last year’s Australian Open final.

Keys reached the Brisbane third round with a 6-4, 6-3 win over fellow American McCartney Kessler.

Like Sabalenka, Keys had a bye into the second round and said she had found it tough to find her rhythm early on.

“I think it’s sometimes a little bit harder when the person you’re playing has already played a match, and then you’re kind of trying to still knock off a bit of the rust,” she said. “I felt like it took a little bit just to find my rhythm, but I feel like once I did it, I kind of settled in a little bit better.”

Former Wimbledon champion and third seed Rybakina moved through with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Chinese qualifier Zhang Shuai.

The injury-plagued Kyrgios had a short spell on court in his first singles match since March, the Australian losing 6-3, 6-4 to American Aleksandar Kovacevic in 65 minutes.

The 30-year-old is hoping for a wildcard at Melbourne Park and will try to build his match fitness when he teams up with Thanasi Kokkinakis for a doubles round of 16 match on Wednesday.

The duo won their match against Matthew Ebden and Rajeev Ram on Sunday and will take on Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul next.

Despite doubts about his future in the sport, Kyrgios said that Tuesday’s match was part of the rebuilding process after a series of wrist and knee injuries derailed his career following his run to the 2022 Wimbledon final.

“This is a stepping stone,” Kyrgios added. “I actually just spoke to Daniil Medvedev in the locker room, and he’s like, ‘look, you play one match every now and then, it’s not going to be the way you want it all the time’.

“As long as I feel good and I’m going to be able to try and use it as a building block, that’s my goal obviously, and not just Australian Open but this year, for whatever this year holds, I do want to continue to play as much as I can.”

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026