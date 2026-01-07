Senate delegation to visit US

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to establish parliamentary relation with the US Senate Deputy Chairman Syedal Khan Nasar will leada high-level Senate delegation to Washington from January 20 to 25.

The visit marks a historic milestone in Pakistan–US parliamentary relations and signifies the beginning of a new institutional chapter in transatlantic engagement.

Organised under the auspices of the Pakistan Policy Institute, the visit will, for the first time, formally include the United States–Pakistan Inter-Parliamentary Group (IPG).

This development represents a major achievement of strategic and non-traditional parliamentary diplomacy and reflects a shared commitment to strengthening democratic institutions through direct engagement between legislatures.

The initiative comes at a critical juncture of global and regional transformation, particularly in South Asia and the Middle East, where parliamentary institutions are increasingly recognized as vital actors in promoting dialogue, stability, and democratic governance.

The visit is being undertaken with clearly defined strategic objectives, including the establishment of a permanent institutional mechanism for sustained inter-parliamentary dialogue between the US Congress and the Senate of Pakistan. The delegation aims to promote democratic values, exchange best legislative practices, enhance parliamentary oversight, and strengthen institutional cooperation beyond traditional executive-level diplomacy. The visit will also focus on engaging with the Pakistani-American community to present Pakistan’s parliamentary perspective on regional and global issues, while advancing scientific, cultural, and policy-oriented cooperation.

This visit is of historic significance, as in the 77-year history of Pakistan–US relations, no previous Pakistani parliamentary delegation has held formal engagements inside the Rayburn House Office Building under the auspices of the US Congress. The program will also include a press conference and media engagements at the National Press Club, Washington, D.C., as well as community and policy receptions in New Jersey.

The visit will lay the foundation for regular parliamentary exchanges, enhanced legislative cooperation, and a sustainable institutional partnership between Pakistan and the United States—anchored in mutual respect, democratic principles, and long-term strategic engagement.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026