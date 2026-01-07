E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Islamabad to follow Shanghai’s development model: Naqvi

Iftikhar A. Khan Published
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ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi has expressed intention to develop Islamabad on the pattern of Shanghai. The minister who visited the Shanghai Urban Planning Headquarters saidthat immediate measures will be taken to benefit from Shanghai’s fast-paced development.

According to a communication received here from Shanghai through the Interior Ministry’s media wing, the minister was received by Ms Chen, Head of Shanghai Urban Planning. The Interior Minister was given a comprehensive briefing on Shanghai city’s master planning, development projects, and public amenities.

Mohsin Naqvi was also briefed on Shanghai’s rapid development model that integrates urban growth with modern civic facilities. Through videos and models, the Minister was informed about Shanghai’s development journey and master plan. He also viewed a model of Shanghai’s state-of-the-art stadium.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep interest in the system developed under Shanghai Urban Planning, which integrates all information in a modern and centralized manner, and lauded the technology-driven system.

He appreciated the initiatives taken to make the city’s management system integrated and foolproof.

The Interior Minister stated that Shanghai is a leading example of rapid urban development and its progress is worthy of emulation for cities around the world. He added that Islamabad Mohsin Naqvi also recorded his remarks in the visitors’ book.

Federal Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and Inspector General of Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi were also present on the occasion.

Naqvi who arrived in Shanghai in the first phase of his visit to China on Monday had also toured the Shanghai Special Police Force Bureau, where he was received by the Chief of the Commanding Center of the Special Police Force Bureau, Mr Xu.

The Interior Minister was given a detailed briefing on the Shanghai Special Police Force Bureau.

He observed the Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), bomb disposal unit equipment, and modern weapons being used by the force.

He also inspected the latest water cannons and other advanced equipment. Mohsin Naqvi witnessed live demonstrations showcasing the professional skills and training of the Special Police Force, including a martial arts performance by the Shanghai Special Police Force personnel.

Appreciating the modern and advanced systems of the Shanghai Special Police Force, Mohsin Naqvi stated that mutual cooperation between the Shanghai Special Police Force and the Islamabad Police Force would be further strengthened.

He said that the high standard of training of the Shanghai Special Police Force is commendable.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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Iftikhar A. Khan is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over three decades of experience in journalism. He covers the parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Interior Ministry.

Iftikhar A. Khan

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