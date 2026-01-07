E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Left is sometimes right for Phillips

Reuters Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

WELLINGTON: New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips said his audacious switch-hitting show in a recent Super Smash match was no gimmick but a tactical option he has honed for years to counter left-arm spin.

In last week’s match against Central Districts, Otago right-hander Phillips switched stance while off-spinner Dean Foxcroft was midway through his run-up, and hit the bowler for a four with what could have been mistaken for a full-blooded cover drive from a left-handed batter.

Jaws dropped further in the final over of the Otago innings when Phillips took up a left-hander’s stance even before left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox had begun his run-up and hit the bowler for a six.

“I do enjoy my left-handed batting training,” Phillips, who smashed an unbeaten 90 off 48 balls in the game, said before leaving for New Zealand’s white-ball tour of India on Tuesday.

“Obviously, I do it for multiple reasons. One, just to keep both hands and both sides of the brain working, but [also] for the opportunity to take down left-arm spin.”

England’s Kevin Pieterson pioneered switch-hitting, while Austra­lian duo David Warner and Glenn Maxwell had it in their armoury but used it mostly to explore gaps behind or square of the wicket.

“I’ve always been able to bat left-handed. It’s something I’ve done since I was young,” Phillips said. “I was going to switch when I was about 10-years-old and actually bat left-handed full time, but decided to stick with the right hand as it was.”

Teams often employ a left-arm orthodox spinner to take the ball away from a right-handed batter, especially in the 20-overs format.

Phillips said he even faced pacers in the nets with a switched stance. “It’s been a few years since it’s really had a chance to come out ... but for it to actually pay off, was really [pleasing],” he added.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
Updated 20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe