Ex-nazim injured in blast outside his office

BANNU: Former nazim of Domel tehsil Fida Mohammad Khan Wazir was injured in a bomb blast outside his office here on Tuesday.

Spokesman for Bannu police Asif Hassan confirmed the incident, saying an improvised explosive device went off at the gate of the former nazim’s office in the Domel Bazaar area.

He said a large police contingent cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation. Police said Wazir, who was present in his vehicle, suffered minor injuries in the blast.

They said the explosion damaged the vehicle and the gate.

Wazir has played a leading role in movements against terrorism and remained at the forefront in forming tribal lashkars for maintaining peace in the area. A gathering of tribal elders was expected to be held at his office on Tuesday. Tribal elders took to the streets and announced a street protest.

Meanwhile, Bannu region DIG Sajjad Khan declared that those involved in the bomb blast would be brought to justice at the earliest.

He said the police were thoroughly investigating the incident after strengthening security in the area to deal with any untoward situation.

The DIG ordered police to carry out search operations in Domel and adjoining areas.

The police put security in the city on high alert and said security checks at the city’s entry and exit points had been strengthened.

The DIG said after repeated failures in attacks on police and security forces, terrorists were targeting innocent civilians as easy targets.

He said police and security agencies were taking all possible measures to protect public lives and property.

The incident came a day after a man and his son, from the Hathikhel tribe, were abducted by suspected terrorists in Bannu.

Police said Ahya Jan and his son were travelling in a car with their family to visit relatives in the area when unidentified armed men intercepted them near Jhandokhel in Domel, made them disembark from the vehicle and took them to an unidentified location.

On Sunday, a police constable was martyred when armed assailants shot him in Bannu‘s Kashfikhel area.

The same day, three traffic police personnel were martyred by gunmen in Serai Naurang area of Lakki Marwat district.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026