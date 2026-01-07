Dense fog disrupts flight operations in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Dense fog enveloped Peshawar, severely disrupting daily life and air travel on Tuesday, as visibility dropped to as low as 50 meters.

Like several other parts of the country, Peshawar is experiencing intense cold weather, resulting in heavy fog across the region.

At Bacha Khan International Airport, flight operations were badly affected, with several flights cancelled and others delayed due to extremely poor visibility.

Airport authorities suspended and delayed flights as a safety precaution, citing critical visibility conditions.

Passengers have been advised to stay in contact with airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged motorists to exercise extreme caution while driving, as low visibility continues to pose serious risks on roads throughout the city.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026