Hotel, two shops gutted in Rustam Bazaar fire

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A hotel and two shops were gutted in Rustam Bazaar in Wana inflicting heavy losses on owners on Tuesday night.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the fire erupted due to unknown reasons during the night, engulfing nearby shops in the bazaar. Upon receiving the emergency call, Rescue 1122 teams were dispatched to the site.

The firefighters after sustained efforts succeeded in bringing the fire under control and stopping the blaze from spreading to adjacent buildings in the densely-populated market area, averting further damage.

However, the official said one hotel and two adjoining shops were damaged.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026