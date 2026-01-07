BoG expedites work to make KICH and Children Hospital fully operational

PESHAWAR: The notification of the members of board of governors for the medical teaching institution Khyber Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital has increased the prospects of the operationalisation of the first-ever dedicated child healthcare facility in the province.

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi notified Dr Mohammad Rafiq as the board’s chairman and paediatrician Zulfiqar A Bhutto as a member along with two others with experience in relevant fields.

The government notified the institute as MTI leading to the formation of the BoG, which advertised the positions of dean and medical, hospital, finance and nursing directors. Recruitment of other staff members will begin afterward.

Officials said that the KICH and its affiliated 200-bed Children Hospital had been the specialised child health facility in the province, which would provide tertiary care to patients in all sub-specialties of child health in addition to imparting training to doctors, nurses and paramedics who could be deployed in other hospitals.

CM notifies board chairman, members

They said the project’s civil work had been completed, while the communication and works department has yet to hand the building over to authorities for starting recruitment and equipment acquisition.

The officials said the BoG also wanted to get some paediatricians and other employees from the health department who were willing to work here, while the process to recruit human resources was under way.

BoG chairman Dr Rafiq, who has vast experience of working at the health department as well as the United Nations, told Dawn that the government had released the required funds, so a go-head was awaited from authorities.

“We are working in collaboration with the Pakistan Pediatric Association as noted by paediatricians, like Prof Meher Taj Roghani and Prof Abul Hameed, to start the first-ever state-of-the-art child health facility in the province,” he said.

The expert said under the health department’s directives, the board was working to make the procurement and appointment exercise transparent so the institute could serve as a model for other provinces.

Health officials told Dawn that the Insaf Doctors Forum, an organisation affiliated with the ruling PTI, had played an important role in getting the institute declared an MTI.

They said In the MTI-covered institutions, BoGs took important decisions quickly from the government’s system, so 11 hospitals in the province were declared MTIs.

The officials said in the government system, it took a long time to hire people but that process was carried out by BoGs fast.

An IDF activist told Dawn that the CM had issued clear directives to make the institute operational early.

Officials said the positions of super specialists would soon be advertised to attract the highly qualified people and ensure that the local population get treatment in Peshawar.

They said the government had also ordered the early completion of work on the Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Children Hospital, which was incomplete even 15 years after its inauguration.

The officials said if the plans made by BoG remained successful, the child health institute would be fully operational within two months.

They said the BoG was working with extra caution to complete all processes as per international standards in order to avoid any complication in the future.

The officials said all provinces had dedicated children’s hospitals, except Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from where paediatricians with super specialties had been working in Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad and abroad.

They said presently, the people who had money took their children to other provinces for treatment, with only the poor suffering in the situation.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026