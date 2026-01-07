Kundi says redressal of public issues top priority

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A delegation from Lakki Marwat, led by PPP leader Qismatullah Khan Marwat, called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at Kundi Model Farm here on Tuesday.

The delegation included party leaders Javed Iqbal advocate, Faqir Muhammad, New Khan and Ijaz Ahmed Wazir.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the governor on various issues faced by residents of Lakki Marwat related to federal departments and highlighted the difficulties being faced by the people.

They listened to the concerns raised by the delegation and assured them that the relevant authorities would be contacted to resolve issues concerning federal departments.

He said that timely redress of problems identified by public representatives and party workers remained his top priority.

Meanwhile, the governor spent his second public day at the Kundi Model Farm, meeting with citizens and party workers and personally listening to their concerns.

He directed relevant authorities to ensure the timely and effective resolution of public complaints.

Several delegations of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers and local dignitaries met the governor to raise issues related to development, basic facilities and administrative matters.

Kundi emphasised that public service was his top priority and that true democracy lied in addressing citizens’ problems at their doorstep.

He described the Kundi Model Farm as a symbol of public engagement and added that this initiative would continue in the future to provide direct relief to the people.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026