Man shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Unknown assailants on Tuesday shot dead a 24-year-old Hafiz-i-Quran and injured his mother in the Daudzai area here turning a home of celebration into mourning, as the wedding of victim’s sister was scheduled soon.

According to the complainant, Hisbanullah son of Rehman, a resident of Hayat Gul Korona, Tarangzai, his 24-year-old son Muhammad Uzair was returning on a motorcycle with his mother after visiting his uncle Abdullah’s house in Chamkani to deliver wedding invitations.

On the way back, near the Khyber Drug Hospital on Charsadda Road, unidentified persons opened fire on them. As a result, Muhammad Uzair died on the spot, while his mother sustained injuries.

The injured woman was immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment, while the body was taken to Charsadda Hospital for legal formalities.

Police have collected empty shells and other evidence from the crime scene and expanded the scope of the investigation.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026