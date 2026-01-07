Investing in youth vision of PML-N leadership: Muqam

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Safron Eng Amir Muqam on Tuesday distributed laptops among talented students of University of Peshawar under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme.

Addressing the distribution ceremony, Mr Muqam, who is also Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president, said that investing in youth, providing facilities to the public, and building a strong Pakistan was the vision of the PML-N leadership.

“The destiny of nations is decided by their youth. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made the greatest sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. The education of our children, the future of our youth, and our economy are all linked to peace,” he said.

The federal minister said he felt immense happiness and pride to be amongst the talented students of the University of Peshawar, where 2,400 students are being provided laptops.

He said 14,000 students were being given laptops in various universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding over one million laptops were distributed among students and youth of Pakistan.

While paying tribute to the academic, research, and educational services of the Peshawar varsity, he said the institution had been a beacon of knowledge not only for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but for the entire Pakistan, and that its graduates had played a prominent role in serving the country and the nation in diverse fields.

The federal minister appreciated the efforts of Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Chairman of the Prime Addressing the students, he said that they were the future of Pakistan. “Platforms like the Digital Youth Hub are providing opportunities in education, technology, skills, and leadership. Through knowledge, character, and unity, they must take the country forward.”

“Nations progress when youth are aware, united and peaceful.” The federal minister acknowledged that public sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were currently facing a severe financial crisis and great responsibilities rested on the KP government to take them out of financial crunch.

He said it was an honor for him to address the students of the University of Peshawar, an institution that was not just an educational centre but the intellectual, cultural, and scholarly identity of the province.

“The University of Peshawar is our pride, our past, and our future.” Muqam said he was fully aware that the university had been facing several serious issues recently. Due to low enrolment, a decision has been made to close nine BS programmes, which is a matter of concern for students, teachers, and parents.

In addition, challenges such as financial constraints, administrative issues, lack of infrastructure, and insufficient research facilities persist, he noted.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026