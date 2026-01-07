Four Afghan families leave for their homeland

BAJAUR: Four families of Afghans left for their homeland on Tuesday after local authorities asked all refugees to go back to their country immediately.

The four Afghan families, living in Charmang valley of Nawagai tehsil, began returning to their homeland a day after district administration asked all refugees to immediately go back to their country.

Sources said those families were heading to their native homeland via Torkham border. They said that repatriation of Afghan refugees from Bajaur began after senior officials held a meeting with their elders in Nawagai town on Monday.

Officials of district administration informed the elders of Afghan refugees, living in various areas of Nawagai tehsil for the past four decades, about the repatriation policy of the government and asked them to return to their homeland immediately to avoid legal action, said sources.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026