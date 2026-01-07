Dir varsity faces financial crisis

LOWER DIR: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Sheringal is facing a severe financial crisis, leaving it without funds to pay salaries to its 442 employees, including the vice chancellor, professors and low-grade staff, staff members said on Tuesday.

They told Dawn on condition of anonymity that they faced serious financial problems for not having received their December salary.

The employees said they were paid just 85 per cent of their November salaries, with the remaining amount released after protests.

They said the university was currently unable to meet its salary and pension obligations, with its monthly salary bill standing at Rs52 million.

Management yet to pay Dec salary to employees

The employees said the university was already operating with an overall funding deficit of Rs510 million.

They said the management’s financial mismanagement, misuse of funds and failure to get government support along with declining student enrolment were major contributors to the financial crisis.

They also claimed that employees’ General Provident Fund and welfare funds had been utilised to cover salary payments.

The staff members cited reduced grants from the Higher Education Commission and insufficient funding from the provincial government as the reasons for the situation and warned they would stage protests if salaries were not paid soon.

When contacted, SBBU director (finance) Sahibur Rehman confirmed the issue and said the university’s monthly salary bill was Rs52 million, while the employees totaled 442.

He said Vice Chancellor Prof Mohammad Shahab himself had not received salary and was making efforts to resolve the financial issues and that the situation would improve once funds were released.

The director said that following the 18th Constitutional Amendment, several public sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been facing serious financial difficulties, with employees suffering the most.

He said that universities were autonomous institutions and did not receive full funding from the government, requiring them to generate resources independently.

The director also pointed out that in some departments student enrolment was negligible while staff strength remained higher than required, increasing the financial burden.

The crisis at SBBU Sheringal reflects a broader trend across the province, where 18 out of 34 public sector universities are reportedly facing reduced federal grants.

Meanwhile, registrar Attaullah told Dawn that the university’s accounts officer had cleared a cheque of Rs15 million in Peshawar on Tuesday, while the vice chancellor was in Islamabad holding meetings with HEC officials to seek a resolution.

He said special grants had been requested from both the federal and provincial governments and expressed hope that employees’ salary issues would be resolved once the funds were sanctioned.

The ongoing financial crisis has also begun to affect academic activities, with students reporting irregular classes in some departments due to uncertainty over unpaid salaries.

Experts warned that prolonged financial instability could undermine the quality of higher education in remote regions of the province.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026