E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Witnesses record statements in wheat scandal

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PESHAWAR: The anti-corruption court in Peshawar on Tuesday recorded statements of seven witnesses during a hearing into a wheat scandal.

Judge Asif Rasheed directed the last witness, the anti-corruption department’s auditor, to appear before him on Jan 20 to record statement about the scam.

Inquiry officer Nazirur Rehman was among the seven witnesses who have so far recorded statements with the court.

The prosecution informed the court that the accused included Mohammad Arshad, Mohammad Khalid, Qazi Junaid Bacha, Tila Mohammad and Mohammad Atif, while another accused, Usman Abid Shah, was at large.

It said all the accused were employees of the wheat warehouse in Azakhel, Nowshera.

The prosecution insisted that the accused illegally took 1,700 tons of wheat, causing a loss of around Rs200 million to the exchequer.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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