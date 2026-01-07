Swabi sees rapid increase in flour price

SWABI: In the last one week, the price of a 20kg bag of flour has increased by Rs800 here and there are reports from remote areas that the price of same quantity of flour has surged by Rs1,000.

Both consumers and leading traders said on Tuesday that the increase was a big surprised to them. The traders said that they were told by managements of the flour mills that there was also a fear that the prices of flour may further go up in the coming days.

The consumers said that a week back, the 20kg was available at Rs 2000 per bag and now the price has reached Rs 2800/3000, putting extra financial burden on the consumers.

Aamir Khan, a resident of Maneri Bala Village, said that the biggest problem in our country now was that the prices of the commodities, including flour, increase rapidly and the district administration had no control over it and traders had complete freedom to charge people at will.

Consumers allege surge due to smuggling to Afghanistan

Muhammad Ali, former general secretary of the Swabi City Tajiran Association, said that it was not their fault when mill managements sell flour at a high price.

He said: “If the government wants to control their prices, it is very important to talk to the mill owners so that there is no burden on the public”.

The consumers believed that the price of flour was increasing because its supply to Afghanistan was being routed through different routes and the entire burden fell on local consumers, demanding that the government should control the smuggling of flour to Afghanistan, the price of the flour would sky-rocket and the provincial government would be responsible for that.

When contacted an official of the district administration said that they were working on a plan that no one violated the official rates of flour and other essential commodities.

TIKTOKER ARRESTED: The district police have arrested a TikToker for allegedly using obscene, defamatory and hateful language against district police force in a video which went viral on the social media on Tuesday.

Parmuli police station SHO Gohar Khan said that in a video a youngster who belonged to Ghulama village, Tehsil Razaar, had uttered immoral and defamatory words and used hateful language against the district police and they were forced to take a prompt action.

DSP Circle Razor Hassan Khan along with a police team successfully carried out an operation and arrested TikToker Hussain Khan, while his accomplice cameraman will also be nabbed very soon.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026