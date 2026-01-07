Zarkhez e Asaan Digital Zarai Qarza: Redefining the future of agricultural finance

Pakistan's Bank Association is transforming agricultural finance through digital innovation and responsible lending.

Pakistan’s Bank Association continues to strengthen its leadership in agricultural finance through Zarkhez e Asaan Digital Zarai Qarza, a purpose built financing solution designed to expand responsible credit access while upholding the highest standards of risk management and operational discipline.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, yet access to formal finance has historically been limited by structural and operational constraints. Zarkhez e addresses this gap by combining digital innovation with a commercially sound framework that enables banks to lend with confidence and farmers to access finance with ease.

A defining strength of Zarkhez e is that all lending decisions remain fully within the domain of the bank. Credit evaluation, borrower selection and security requirements are aligned with internal risk policies, ensuring that financing remains prudent, transparent and sustainable. This approach allows banks to expand their agricultural portfolio while maintaining strong asset quality.

The scheme is further reinforced through a comprehensive risk mitigation structure. A government backed first loss guarantee provides meaningful downside protection, significantly reducing exposure typically associated with agricultural lending. In addition, the availability of crop loan insurance enhances portfolio resilience and supports long term sustainability.

The chairman of the Pakistan Banks Association said, “Zarkhez e has been structured to ensure that agricultural financing remains a sound commercial decision for banks, with lending decisions resting firmly with the institutions themselves and aligned with their internal risk and credit policies. By combining a government backed first loss guarantee, optional crop insurance, and a strong digital verification ecosystem, the framework enables banks to responsibly expand agricultural lending while supporting sustainable economic growth.”

Zarkhez e is powered by an integrated digital ecosystem that improves accuracy, speed and efficiency across the lending process. Real time identity verification through NADRA, mobile authentication and access to land and agronomic data enable informed decision making and seamless execution. These capabilities reduce turnaround times, enhance transparency and deliver a superior experience for both borrowers and the bank.

For farmers, Zarkhez e offers a streamlined pathway to formal credit with simplified processes and faster access to funds. For Pakistan’s Bank Association, it represents a scalable and secure opportunity to deepen engagement with the agricultural sector while advancing financial inclusion objectives.

Through Zarkhez e, Pakistan’s Bank Association demonstrates its commitment to innovation, responsible growth and national development. By aligning technology, incentives and sound banking principles, the bank is setting a new benchmark for how agricultural finance can be delivered effectively and sustainably across Pakistan.

This content is an advertorial by Pakistan’s Bank Association and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.