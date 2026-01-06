From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: PMs to discuss Kashmir

KARACHI: While for the first time in several months yesterday [Jan 5] the skies of Karachi were over-cast with clouds, with a slight drizzle in the afternoon, the political atmosphere seemed to have brightened, after six days of tussle between Karachi and London. It can now be stated that Mr Liaquat Ali Khan has won the first round and his demand that the Kashmir dispute must be discussed by all the Prime Ministers present in London has been accepted.

The Prime Ministers of UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ceylon and India, are believed to have informed Mr Liaquat Ali Khan that they would discuss Kashmir in a joint meeting. ...

In these circumstances an announcement is expected ... that Mr Liaquat Ali Khan would be leaving this (Saturday) evening. Pandit Nehru, who at first had declined to discuss Kashmir at all, and later agreed to talks only between Mr Attlee, Mr Liaquat Ali Khan and himself, and still later modified his stand by consenting to associate with the talks “any other Prime Ministers who are interested”, has now been persuaded to agree that ALL the Prime Ministers should jointly tackle the dispute. — Dawn political correspondent

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026