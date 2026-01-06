E-Paper | July 19, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Integrated approach

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: The Federal Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Mr Aziz Ahmed, yesterday [Jan 5] called for ... co-operation among Third World countries to break out from their “dependent and subservient status”. Inaugurating the six-day conference of the Third World economists and social scientists, he said the desire to promote mutual co-operation was growing in the under-developed world. Mr Aziz Ahmed stressed that what was needed now was “an objective identification of the areas”... . He said some measures … were worth examination. It had been suggested, for instance, that developing countries could endeavour to regulate supply and ensure remunerative returns for raw materials... .

… Besides, the Third World nations could pursue an integrated approach in negotiating trade concessions with the developed nations so that the negotiating strength of some … may also benefit those developing countries which were not advantageously placed... . “Most importantly … co-operation among the Third World countries could take the form of financial transfers with surplus revenues to those which require this to promote …economic growth,” he said.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

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