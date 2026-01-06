At UNSC, Pakistan calls for restraint and dialogue

WASHINGTON: Pakistan on Monday expressed “profound concern” over developments in Venezuela, warning that escalating tensions in the country posed risks to regional and international peace and security.

The remarks were made at an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convened to discuss the recent developments in Venezuela. This was also the council’s first meeting of the year, with Somalia in the chair.

Pakistan’s Acting Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Usman Jadoon, said that at a time when the world was already facing multiple crises, instability in the region “does not augur well for regional and international peace and security”.

He reminded council members that the UN Charter bound states to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, and to uphold sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Ambassador Jadoon said unilateral military action contravened these “sacrosanct principles” as well as the doctrine of sovereign immunity, warning that such actions set dangerous precedents and risked eroding the foundations of the global legal framework.

He cautioned that such actions also fuelled instability which, “as history has shown time and again, can lead to unpredictable and uncontrollable outcomes for years to come”.

Calling for de-escalation, the Pakistani envoy said that at this critical juncture, “the path forward must be one of dialogue and diplomacy”, stressing that durable solutions to political differences could only be achieved through peaceful means and with full respect for the will of the Venezuelan people, free from external interference.

He expressed hope that Latin America and the Caribbean, recognised as a “Zone of Peace”, would remain free from conflict and confrontation and continue moving towards enhanced regional cooperation and improved prosperity.

Ambassador Jadoon noted that the offices of the UN secretary general remained available for this purpose.

UN chief voices concern

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also raised concerns on Monday over a possible intensification of instability in Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro by US forces.

The 15-member Security Council met at UN headquarters in New York just hours before Nicolas Maduro was due to appear in a Manhattan federal court on drug charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy.

“I am deeply concerned about the possible intensification of instability in the country, the potential impact on the region, and the precedent it may set for how relations between and among states are conducted,” Mr Guterres said in a statement delivered to the council by UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo.

He also expressed concern that the US operation to capture Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on Saturday did not respect the rules of international law.

US defends action

As UN officials and several diplomats criticised Washington’s intervention, US Ambassador Michael G. Waltz defended the action before the Security Council as a justified “surgical law enforcement operation”.

“If this body confers legitimacy on an illegitimate narco-terrorist with the same treatment under the Charter as a democratically elected head of state, what kind of organisation is this?” Mr Waltz asked.

‘Deeply shocked’

China’s representative said his country was “deeply shocked by, and strongly condemns” what he termed the United States’ “unilateral, illegal and bullying acts” against Venezuela.

He accused Washington of trampling on the Venezuela’s sovereignty and placing military action above diplomacy.

Russian Ambassador Vassily A. Nebenzia also condemned the United States for what he called armed aggression in violation of international law, urging Washington to immediately release the “legitimately elected president” and his spouse. Calling on council members to abandon double standards, Mr Nebenzia warned against justifying “such an egregious act of aggression” out of fear of what he termed the “American global gendarme”.

He further accused the United States of seeking control over Venezuela’s natural resources, saying its actions were generating “fresh momentum for neocolonialism and imperialism”.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026