Bail denied to Indian Muslim students held without trial

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court on Mon­day denied bail to student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjil Imam, who have been held in prison for more than five years without trial.

Police accused them of conspiracy to incite dea­dly clashes in the capital that killed 53 people, mos­tly Muslims. They were held under strict anti-terror laws that make bail difficult. They denied the charges and unsuccessfully applied for bail in courts over the years.

The court, however, granted bail to five other activists who were also arrested in the same case. Just last week, a group of US Congressmen and Senators wrote a letter to the Indian ambassador in Washington expressing “continued concern” over the activists’ “prolonged pre-trial detention”.

Reports said the judgement in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case establishes a “hierarchy of culpability” among accu­sed persons to justify its denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam and the grant of freedom to others, including Gulfisha Fatima.

The judgement held that treating all the accu­sed identically merely because the case against them arises from the same set of facts would lead to a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution, which ensh­rines the fundamental right to life and liberty. The State has to identify and present their case individually and separately in a court examining the accused’s bail pleas. “Treating all the accused identically will risk transforming pre-trial detention into a punitive mechanism divorced from individual circumstances. Prolonged custody disproportionately burdens those whose roles are limited,” the judgement said.

The riots occurred amid months-long protests against a citizenship law that the United Nations called “fundamentally discriminatory”. The judges said they were making a distinction between the charges that were levelled against Khalid and Imam from the others while denying them bail. The court added that the petitioners could apply for bail again only after one year. Khalid completed his PhD in 2019 from Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University. Imam was a doctoral scholar at the time of his arrest at the same university. Both men are 37.

The case of the jailed activists has attracted a lot of attention in India and globally. In October 2022, a former Supreme Court judge, three retired high court judges and a former federal home secretary wrote in a report on the riots that they found no substantiating evidence to warrant the imposition of terrorism charges against the activists.

The activists have so far been unable to get bail as they are charged with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA — a stringent anti-terror law that makes it exceptionally challenging to get bail and often results in years of detention until trial concludes.

Khalid’s bail pleas have been rejected on at least five separate occasions in different courts over the past five years. He was granted two short outings in 2024 and 2025 to attend weddings in his family. Imam’s bail pleas have been rejected at least twice before.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026