Booming bourse fails to attract foreign investors

KARACHI: As one of the fastest growing equity markets in the world, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) failed to attract foreign investors despite offering massive profits to the investors in the calendar year 2025.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data, the outflows of the foreign investments from the equity market stood at $393 million against inflows of $142m during the first half of the fiscal year 2025-26.

The booming stocks remain attractive for the domestic investors despite many odds and difficulties for the growth of the economy; even the economic growth remained extremely poor during the last three years. It seems the equity market is no more a barometer to judge the economic growth of the country.

It is surprising that while the domestic investors have invested in the equity market on a large-scale and the market is paying huge dividends, the foreign investors did not find it comfortable to invest their money.

Outflow of $393m from equity investments exceeds $142m inflow in July-December

Analysts offer a number of reasons for their low profile investments in the booming PSX. During the first half of the current fiscal year FY26, the KSE-100 index went up by 38.8pc to 174,472 points on Dec 31 from 125,627 on July 1.

The foreign investors are not limited to equity market but in all most all sectors they kept their hands closed not investing fearlessly. The foreign direct investment during the first five months of FY26 declined by 25pc.

At the same time, the government’s all efforts failed to attract foreign investors. The attractive national airline PIA was sold to a local consortium as the foreign investors did not come forward to buy the airlines with more than 150 international air routes. Privatisation failed to attract foreign investors despite offering many incentives like reducing or eliminating the debts on a particular units.

Some analysts said the benchmark KSE-100 index delivered 51pc annual return, reflecting renewed confidence in Pakistan’s economic direction but are unable to justify the growth since the growth has no match with the overall economic growth and rising poverty in the country.

The poor performance of the trade and industry is also one of reasons for the reluctance of foreign investors. The trade deficit for December 2025 widened to $3.7bn, up 24pc year-on-year and 28pc month-on-month, highlighting persistent pressure on the external account; the deficit swelled 34.57pc to $19.204bn in July-December 2025-26 against $14.271bn over the corresponding period last year.

The current account is also showing a weak position compared to the last fiscal year. The current account during July-Nov FY26 posted a deficit of $812m against a surplus of $503m during the same period of last year.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026